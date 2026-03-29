Harry Kane could be swayed by mega-money Saudi move, admits Bayern Munich chief

On the pitch, Kane is currently locked in a race against time to write his name into the history books. After a sensational start to the campaign, he is closing in on the single-season goalscoring record currently held by former Bayern icon Robert Lewandowski.

However, former Bayern midfielder Didi Hamann has cautioned against prioritising the scoring record over the team's European success. With Bayern set for a heavyweight Champions League clash against Real Madrid, the management of Kane's fitness will be paramount. Hamann told Sky: "I think Bayern and Kane would do well to set this record in the storage room. Because it is important that they advance one round in the Champions League - and ideally one more and that they win the Champions League."