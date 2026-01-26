How Harry Kane can achieve GOAT status in 2026 as Bayern Munich & England striker told 'world is your oyster'

Kane has, at 32 years of age, some big decisions to make before leading England’s quest for global glory in North America this summer. It has been revealed that exit clauses in his contract at Bayern can be triggered in various transfer windows.

A return to the Premier League has been speculated on - where Alan Shearer’s all-time goals tally could still be chased down - but there have been suggestions that silverware now means more to the trophy-hungry frontman than entries in the history books.

Sheringham said of Kane’s immediate future, with a first major honour being captured last season when becoming a Bundesliga title winner: “You never know in football. Bayern Munich might want the best at the end of the season, after the World Cup. They might get a youngster in at a good price and nurture him, and where does Harry Kane go from there? You don’t know.

“You might see him back here. There is more chance of him coming back here than going to Saudi or something like that. He might like America as well, who knows. He’s been a top player and is playing at the top of his game still. The world is still his oyster.”

