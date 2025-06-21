Harry Kane gives take on extreme Club World Cup heat & hails Boca Juniors fans for providing 'one of the best atmospheres of his career' after opening Bayern account
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared his opinions on the extreme temperatures on offer in the Club World Cup and hailed Boca Juniors fans.
- Kane not concerned about U.S. heat at CWC
- Spoke about 'special kind of feeling' after playing under extreme conditions
- Heaped praise on Boca Juniors for 'incredible atmosphere'