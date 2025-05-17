Harry Kane ends on a high! England star comes off the bench to grab a goal and assist after Michael Olise runs rampant in Bayern Munich's final day demolition of Hoffenheim
Substitute Harry Kane bagged a goal and an assist as a Michael Olise-inspired Bayern Munich routed Hoffenheim 4-0 to end the season on a high.
- Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim 4-0
- Olise, Kimmich, Gnabry and Kane score
- Muller plays last Bundesliga game for Bayern