Harry Kane 'considering' chance to join Barcelona with Bayern Munich striker's contract due for renewal

Kane is contracted to Bayern until June 2027, but has a release clause in his deal that could allow him to leave the club for as little as £57 million (€65m) from next summer. There will no doubt be a number of Europe’s biggest sides chasing the goal machine’s signature and Barcelona have emerged as one of the leading contenders.

The Blaugrana will need a new striker to lead their forward line should Robert Lewandowski depart the club at the end of his contract, expiring in June 2026. According to SPORT, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is their top target, but he could prove too costly to take from the Spanish capital and bring to Catalunya. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland also appears beyond the financial muscle of cash-strapped Barcelona.

The report from the Catalan outlet states that the club are now considering Kane as a more viable option than the younger striking options. The club have drawn comparisons between England’s highest ever goalscorer and Lewandowski, who joined the club on a free transfer after a number of goal-laden campaigns in Bavaria. The legendary Polish forward has proven to be a huge success at Camp Nou and, despite now 37-years-old, his goalscoring has not let up.

Like Lewandowski, Kane has never relied on pace for his goalscoring exploits and could perform at the top level long into his 30s. Given this, paying over £50m for a 32-year-old striker still in his prime could remain a strong investment, particularly in they manage to squeeze four or five years out of the Englishman’s legs.