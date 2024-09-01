Bayern Munich Freiburg GFXGetty/GOAL
Scott Wilson

Harry Kane opens Bayern Munich account for new season in routine Freiburg win but England man outshone by history-maker Thomas Muller, Michael Olise AND Serge Gnabry

Bayern MunichH. KaneBayern Munich vs FreiburgFreiburgBundesligaThomas Muller

Harry Kane and record-breaker Thomas Muller were on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich strolled to a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern make it two wins from two

  • Kane opens Bundesliga account

  • Muller sets Bayern appearance record
Article continues below