Harry Kane admits learning German has been 'very hard' as Bayern Munich star drops major hint on where his future lies

Kane has been linked with a move to Barcelona and a Premier League return in recent months. His contract runs until the summer of 2027 and despite the interest, it seems he is not considering a Bayern exit any time soon.

In December, he said: "I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern. There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."

And this week, he added: "Munich is our home now, my family and I feel very comfortable here. The club and the fans are fantastic. Munich will always have a place in my heart."

Indeed, Bayern director of sport Max Eberl is keen to keep the former Millwall loanee at the club for the foreseeable future.

He said: "Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry."