Why Hannah Hampton's injury is a blessing in disguise for Lionesses' inexperienced goalkeepers

It's only two years ago that England were in a similar situation to this. At that time, Mary Earps was the Lionesses No.1 and, because of the fortunes of her fellow goalkeepers, she was more important to her national team than ever before.

Hampton had just joined Chelsea and wasn't playing, Ellie Roebuck found herself completely out of favour at Manchester City, and Sandy MacIver had switched allegiances to Scotland. Emily Ramsey, too, was rotating in and out of the Everton line-up, meaning Earps was the only one of the five goalkeepers Wiegman had called up in the previous 12 months who was actually first-choice at club level. On top of that, Roebuck had 11 caps to Earps' 43, with Hampton on two and Keating yet to debut.

Things are slightly different this time around, mainly because Anna Moorhouse, who went to Euro 2025, is playing week-in week-out for the Orlando Pride, one of the best teams in the United States. But Keating, who earned her first call-up two years ago after usurping Roebuck to be City's No.1, hasn't played a league game since mid-September while Baggaley is operating as the cup goalkeeper at Brighton behind Nigeria star Chiamaka Nnadozie. Of those three, only Keating has a cap, having debuted last month.