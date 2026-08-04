Hangover Part IV! Wrexham benefit from Las Vegas break but ex-Red Dragons star sets target for Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Phil Parkinson to hit in 2026-27

There has been no promotion and Las Vegas hangover to shake, with former Red Dragons star Trundle - who is among those keeping an eye on great football betting odds ahead of the new season - telling GOAL when asked if Phil Parkinson’s squad have profited from a quieter summer: “I don't think the lads would see it that way, I think they'd rather be there again!

“The rise that they've been on is unbelievable. You see that probably the football club has moved too fast on the pitch for them to work off it. They're building the new Kop now which is going to look great and the club is moving forward. Everything they've done up to now is brilliant and if you look at it, they are on course to get themselves into the Premier League. For a club like Wrexham, that would be unbelievable.”

Asked about the belief that can be taken from seeing off Uniteds from Manchester and Leeds, Trundle added: “It's nice on the confidence but I think as a player you would never really look into too much about results in pre-season.

“It would always be about performances and if you've worked on stuff, how is that going? Because as you know with pre-season games, there can be a lot of changes. But on the other hand, when you're playing against that level of players, it's still nice to come away with the wins. So, I think they'll be going into the season excited and looking forward to it.”