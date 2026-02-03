Welcome to Wrexham clause! Red Dragons stars have to sign special documentary contract when joining Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac in North Wales

Plenty are willing to step in front of the lens, with Reynolds and Mac able to take more of a back seat when it comes to recruitment. They are still very much involved in the chasing down of top targets, but are having to make fewer calls to those in need of some persuasion.

Tozer added, with head coach Parkinson among those who required a nudge from A-list actors before committing to the early stages of an ambitious project: “I don't think they need to do that as much anymore because you'd be stupid now not to be aware of where the club is going and want to be a part of it.”

It does not take long for new arrivals to get used to having their every move documented, with cameras in the dressing room becoming part of the accepted norm. George Thomason, who joined the Red Dragons from Bolton in 2025, is now fully adjusted to that unique set-up.

He told BBC Sport of working for Hollywood chairmen who are doing things their own way: “They're hands on, they make you feel welcome, look after you and touch base when they can. Obviously they're really busy people and they've got a lot going on, so when they can make time for us then it's always appreciated.”