Hakan Calhanoglu salary: How much does Inter star earn per week and annually in Serie A?

Everything you need to know about Hakan Calhanoglu's salary details playing for Inter

Turkish midfield star Hakan Calhanoglu began his professional career in Germany, playing for various Bundesliga clubs. However, he made his big move to Serie A in 2017, joining AC Milan.

Calhanoglu rose to prominence with the Rossoneri, becoming one of the best midfielders in the league. Four years later, he made Serie A headlines once again by deciding to join Milan's direct rivals, Inter.

Despite the controversial move, Calhanoglu never lost his form, continuing to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A and an indispensable member of Simone Inzaghi's Inter side.

In addition to being one of Inter's standout players, Calhanoglu is also among the highest-paid at the club.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much he earns at the Giuseppe Meazza side!

*Salaries are gross