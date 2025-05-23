This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Guillermo Almada resigns from Pachuca less than a month before FIFA Club World Cup Liga MX G. Almada Cruz Azul Pachuca The Uruguayan is on Cruz Azul’s radar to replace Vicente Sánchez for Apertura 2025. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Almada and Tuzos won the Apertura 2022 title and the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup

He leaves the club with a record of 73 wins, 34 draws, and 47 losses

The Uruguayan has a $4 million release clause in his contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match CONCACAF Champions Cup CRU VAN Match preview