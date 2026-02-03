'Grumpy' Pep Guardiola launches sarcastic rant about Man City transfer activity after £84m January spend

City made a splash by signing Semenyo from Bournemouth for £64m early in January and followed it up by bringing in Guehi for £20m to bolster their defence after losing Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones to injury. It took City's total spending over the last three transfer windows to £485m. The club also brought back Sverre Nypan from his loan deal at Middlesbrough while Kalvin Phillips left on loan for Sheffield United. City recouped some of the money spent by selling Oscar Bobb to Fulham for £27m.

City spent the highest amount in the January transfer window in the Premier League, followed closely by Crystal Palace splurging £83m on Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Eagles had the highest net spend in the division, totalling at £63m compared to City's £57m.

The day after the transfer window shut, Guardiola was asked whether City's sporting director Hugo Viana deserved more credit for pulling off the deals for Semenyo and Guehi. And the coach gave an unexpected answer.