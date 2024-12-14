Green Day singer Bille Joe Armstrong joins Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Brandon Sklenar in watching Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham in action
Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was in attendance at the Racecourse ground on Saturday as Wrexham faced Cambridge United.
- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong watched Wrexham play
- Was joined by Hollywood stars Tatum and Sklenar
- Wrexham held to a 2-2 draw by Cambridge