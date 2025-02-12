This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

GRAMMY award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems Joins San Diego FC ownership group

Major League SoccerSan Diego FC

Tems becomes the latest high-profile addition to join SDFC less than a day after Issa Rae joined the club's ownership group

  • Tems joins San Diego FC as a club partner through her company The Leading Vibe
  • She becomes the first African female to be involved in MLS ownership
  • SDFC kick off their debut MLS season against LA Galaxy
