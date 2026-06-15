'Someone scratched or bit me' - Graham Potter left with bloodied ear after Sweden's 5-1 thumping of Tunisia in World Cup opener

Despite the euphoria of a massive win in Monterrey, Potter emerged for his post-match duties with blood visible on his right ear. The tactical mastermind, who was drafted in to revive a Swedish side that had struggled during the qualification stages, was left perplexed by the cause of the wound.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Potter admitted he was unsure exactly how the injury occurred during the touchline chaos. "I don’t know what happened. Someone scratched me, or bit me. I’ll have to analyse the video footage," he said, via Sportbladet. Despite the shock of seeing their manager bloodied, the mood remained celebratory as Potter focused on his team's lethal performance.



