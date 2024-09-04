Graeme Souness labels Man Utd 'FC Hollywood' as he claims Kobbie Mainoo should not be starting every game after being 'run over' by Liverpool
Graeme Souness labelled Manchester United as "FC Hollywood" and questioned Kobbie Mainoo's starting role after he was "run over" by Liverpool.
- Souness slammed Man Utd after Liverpool thrashing
- Mainoo struggling to revive his form from last season
- An error on his part led to the third Liverpool goal