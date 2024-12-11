Heading into the winter transfer window, it's time to evaluate the best and worst summer moves by Americans Abroad

This summer didn't bring widespread club changes on the U.S. men's national team front, but there were several big moves from several big players. And, as we head into the winter transfer window - which promises to bring even more change - it's time to evaluate those summer moves and see where the players involve stand.

Some have benefitted from the transition, jumping into a bigger club or a better situation. Players such as Aidan Morris, Mark McKenzie and and Auston Trusty have thrived at new levels. Malik Tillman, meanwhile, has made the most of turning a temporary move permanent. By and large, the USMNT's big summer transfers have gone well, although it has to be said that this summer wasn't perfect.

There are still several summer movers struggling for playing time for a variety of reasons. Whether it's injuries, form or just the current club landscape, there are players who haven't been able to maximize their transfers. With the winter transfer window looming, GOAL looks at this summer's big USMNT moves and grades the transfers.