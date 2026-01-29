Google Pixel's Ticket to Arsenal Challenge Concludes: Winners Enjoy an Unforgettable Trip to Watch the Gunners Live in London

As the Official Mobile Phone partner of Arsenal, Google Pixel launched the Ticket to Arsenal challenge in July 2025 on tickettoarsenal.in offering 10 lucky fans a chance to travel to the UK to watch Arsenal play live.

The challenge was far from a simple giveaway. To prove their worth, thousands of fans engaged in an interactive quiz in a five-week period. Every week, a new question about the club tested the knowledge of the fans requiring more than just casual fandom to survive the cut.

After the five-week period, a lucky draw was conducted selecting two winners from each week to claim the ultimate prize. For these ten lucky winners, the transition from late-night television viewings in India to the hallowed halls of the Emirates was about to begin.