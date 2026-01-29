Goal.com
Google Pixel's Ticket to Arsenal Challenge Concludes: Winners Enjoy an Unforgettable Trip to Watch the Gunners Live in London

The Google Pixel Ticket to Arsenal challenge, which launched in July 2025 to Indian supporters, has officially concluded, rewarding ten lucky fans with an experience that transcended the standard boundaries of brand promotion. The contest winners were treated to an unparalleled experience: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal play live.

Here’s how it unfolded.

  • A Test of Devotion

    As the Official Mobile Phone partner of Arsenal, Google Pixel launched the Ticket to Arsenal challenge in July 2025 on tickettoarsenal.in offering 10 lucky fans a chance to travel to the UK to watch Arsenal play live. 

    The challenge was far from a simple giveaway. To prove their worth, thousands of fans engaged in an interactive quiz in a five-week period. Every week, a new question about the club tested the knowledge of the fans requiring more than just casual fandom to survive the cut. 

    After the five-week period, a lucky draw was conducted selecting two winners from each week to claim the ultimate prize. For these ten lucky winners, the transition from late-night television viewings in India to the hallowed halls of the Emirates was about to begin.

  • The North London Pilgrimage

    The winners embarked on an all-expenses-paid journey to London, sponsored by Google Pixel, the Official Mobile Phone partner of the club. To ensure every moment was captured with professional clarity, each winner was equipped with a new Google Pixel 10.

    The itinerary offered a "behind-the-curtain" look at the club:

    • Hallowed Turf: The winners were treated to an immersive stadium and museum tour, allowing them to breathe in the atmosphere of the stands and walk through the iconic players’ tunnel.

    • The Hot Seat: The group visited the Arsenal press conference room posing for photographs at the very spot where managers and players address the world’s media.

    • North London Derby: The climax of the trip took place on November 23, 2025, as the winners joined the local faithful to support Arsenal against their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

    Pixel ticket to Arsenal 2GOAL

    Pixel Ticket to Arsenal 3GOAL

    The timing of the trip could not have been more perfect. Watching from the stands, the Indian squad witnessed a masterclass as Arsenal routed Spurs 4-1. The atmosphere reached a fever pitch as Eberechi Eze netted a sensational hat-trick, a performance that ensured these fans returned home with memories of a historic victory.

  • Pixel Ticket to Arsenal 4GOAL

    Memories of a Lifetime

    It was a night to remember, a trip to savour and a challenge that produced memories of a lifetime for the lucky winners of the Google Pixel’s Ticket to Arsenal challenge. 

    While the challenge has wrapped up, the season is far from over. As the Gunners maintain their charge at the top of the table under Mikel Arteta, it would be interesting if this finally turns out to be the year the Gunners become the champions of England.For more updates on Arsenal's season, stay tuned to Goal.com . 

