Google Pixel's Ticket to Arsenal Challenge Concludes: Winners Enjoy an Unforgettable Trip to Watch the Gunners Live in London

The winners embarked on an all-expenses-paid journey to London, sponsored by Google Pixel, the Official Mobile Phone partner of the club. To ensure every moment was captured with professional clarity, each winner was equipped with a new Google Pixel 10.
The itinerary offered a "behind-the-curtain" look at the club:
Hallowed Turf: The winners were treated to an immersive stadium and museum tour, allowing them to breathe in the atmosphere of the stands and walk through the iconic players’ tunnel.
The Hot Seat: The group visited the Arsenal press conference room posing for photographs at the very spot where managers and players address the world’s media.
- North London Derby: The climax of the trip took place on November 23, 2025, as the winners joined the local faithful to support Arsenal against their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.
The timing of the trip could not have been more perfect. Watching from the stands, the Indian squad witnessed a masterclass as Arsenal routed Spurs 4-1. The atmosphere reached a fever pitch as Eberechi Eze netted a sensational hat-trick, a performance that ensured these fans returned home with memories of a historic victory.