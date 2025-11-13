Good news for Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich learn timeframe for Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies returns from injury struggles

The German starlet Musiala’s road to recovery is finally nearing its end, as the 22-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder, who suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in a horrific collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Club World Cup in July, has taken significant strides toward a full comeback.

According to Abendzeitung, Musiala is expected to return to full fitness “within the next four to eight weeks.” This would make a December return feasible, potentially allowing him to feature in Bayern’s final two games of 2025 against Mainz on December 14 and Heidenheim on December 21.

The report adds that Musiala’s rehabilitation is progressing positively and that the club remains cautious about rushing his recovery. “He will recover to full health and return fully functional,” the paper noted, reflecting Bayern’s internal decision at Sabener Street not to take any risks.

The young German star’s gradual return comes as a welcome sign for Kompany, who has not been deprived but tactically concerned of his most creative attacking outlet since the summer. Bayern’s attack has shown enormous potential and upgrade but also arguably lacked the fluidity Musiala provides between the lines, and his reintroduction could only escalate the spark..