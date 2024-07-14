Gold medal bid? Emma Hayes highlights key area USWNT must improve in ahead of 2024 Olympic Games in Paris – with xG in Mexico friendly win used to support argument USAEmma HayesSummer OlympicsWomen's footballUSA vs MexicoFriendlies

Emma Hayes has highlighted a key area the USWNT must improve in ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, with xG being used to support her argument.