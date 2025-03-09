'Just like the Glazers!' - Man Utd faithful tear into Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS at mass protest as thousands of fans wear black to symbolise how the club is 'slowly dying'
Angry Manchester United fans tore into Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers with a protest before their Premier League clash against Arsenal.
- Man Utd fans up in arms over Ratcliffe
- Say INEOS are "just like the Glazers"
- Supporters wear black as club is "dying"