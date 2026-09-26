IPA Sport
'The team gave everything' - Giovanni Di Lorenzo defends Italy approach despite 2-0 defeat to Belgium
Rome crowd jeers home collapse
Roberto Mancini's tenure in charge of the national team began on a dismal note as the Azzurri were humbled 2-0 by Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico. The visitors took control courtesy of Paris Saint-Germain forward Mika Godts in the first half before substitute Dodi Lukebakio sealed the contest on a swift counter-attack. The defeat drew loud boos from the Rome crowd and marked only the second time in 40 years that Italy have lost a home match conceding at least two goals without reply.
- LaPresse
‘The team gave everything’
Speaking to UEFAafter the final whistle, Di Lorenzo conceded that costly defensive lapses proved decisive against a clinical opposing attack. Assessing his side's efforts on the night, the Napoli captain remarked: "The team gave everything, and it's disappointing because we wanted to make a good start. We have to improve.
"Belgium have some outstanding individual players, and they showed that tonight by making the most of every mistake we made. It's a shame because, when we conceded the second goal, we had started to take control of the game and were creating chances to get back on level terms.
"But there are positives we can take from the performance, too. In the first half, we were carried away by the enthusiasm and our desire to press, but that's the right approach and exactly what the coach wants from us."
Full-back lauds Belgian playmaker
Beyond bemoaning Italy's defensive lapses, Di Lorenzo reserved special praise for Napoli team-mate Kevin De Bruyne, who pulled the strings for Mark van Bommel's side before being replaced by Hans Vanaken just before the hour mark.
Acknowledging the playmaker's decisive contribution, Di Lorenzo admitted: "He's a phenomenal player. I'm lucky enough to see him train every day. He had a great game tonight - unfortunately for us. There are absolutely no doubts about his quality."
- Flash Press Agency
Nations League rivals face tests
Mancini must quickly lift his side's morale to get their campaign back on track ahead of a tricky away trip to Turkiye on Monday, September 28. Meanwhile, Belgium immediately switch focus to preserving their winning start when they host European heavyweights France on the same day. The outcome of that second round of fixtures will serve as an early barometer in shaping the direction of their Nations League group.
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