'Not an obligation' - Gianni Infantino defends World Cup sell-off plan as FIFA chief addresses outrage to proposal

Despite the heavy pushback, Infantino maintained that expanding FIFA’s commercial model represents a natural progression for global football. FIFA already generates billions of dollars in revenue, primarily through broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, and major tournament operations. While the idea of private investment has alarmed key stakeholders, the FIFA chief reassured supporters that the governing body will not lose control of its most prized assets.

"It would simply commercialize and organize all FIFA-owned competitions, along with sponsorship brokers, licensing a new venture for the benefit of FIFA's 211 member associations, however, unlocking previously uncaptured commercial value. So, we believe that the FFE proposal would unlock the sport's potential in every corner of the world, across men's, women's, and youth football," he addded.

"In the next forward cycle alone, distributions would rise from $8 million per MA to $20 million. Additionally, each MA would also have the option to access a further $20 million through the FIFA Fast Forward Program, taking the potential funding to $40 million per MA for this next cycle. It is a golden opportunity to turbo-charge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation. It is simply a choice for our members."