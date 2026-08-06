Gianni Infantino issues grovelling apology for World Cup sell-off plan but stays FIFA president after crisis talks

While Grafstrom previously described the proposal as "sad and reproachable" in private emails to staff, the official communique from the meeting painted a picture of renewed solidarity. The statement continued: "For the avoidance of doubt, the FIFA Secretary General and the Management Board in attendance reaffirm their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as the only official elected by the 211 FIFA Member Associations

"It was discussed and agreed at the meeting that the processes, communications and interactions between the FIFA President, the FIFA Secretary General and the Management Board that support the delivery of this vision can and should always be continuously improved in terms of their effectiveness and efficiency.

"We are fully confident that the outcomes of today's meeting will strengthen FIFA's governance, help restore confidence in the organisation and enable us to prepare for the major events and challenges ahead in a united and transparent manner while continuing our mission to develop the game around the world."

To bolster his position during the talks in Rabat, reports suggest the FIFA chief has turned to political maneuvering involving future tournaments. Infantino has allegedly offered Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for their vital public endorsement.







