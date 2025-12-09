Gianni Infantino accused of breaching FIFA ethics rules over comments involving President Trump

The two leaders have met on several occasions in recent years, and it is common for FIFA presidents to meet with political leaders in different countries. During the draw, Infantino made several remarks about Trump from the stage.

“I’m a bit surprised sometimes when I read some negative comments [about President Trump]. I am not American, but as far as I understand, President Trump was elected in the United States of America and was quite clearly elected. When you are in such a great democracy as the United States of America, you should first of all respect the results of the election,” he said.

FairSquare’s complaint to FIFA said these remarks represented a political position and that they violated FIFA’s neutrality code.



