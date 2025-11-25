Gianluigi Donnarumma is being targeted by Man City's opponents - he needs to quit complaining and adapt to the reality of the Premier League

City’s defeat at Newcastle on Saturday showed Donnarumma at his best and his worst. He won an intriguing battle with Magpies' striker Nick Woltemade, becoming the first goalkeeper in the league to make a save from the towering German, who had scored with all six of his previous shots on target.
Donnarumma made three big saves to keep a hugely entertaining first half goalless, and had Phil Foden and Erling Haaland taken their chances down the other end, the Italian would likely have had his praises sung. But goalkeepers are inevitably judged on their mistakes, and Donnarumma was caught out for the crucial moment when Newcastle won a second-half corner.