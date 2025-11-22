Getty
'He pushed hard for me' - Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals how 'alien' Erling Haaland convinced him to move from PSG to Man City
Donnarumma shares special bond with Haaland
Since his move to City from Paris on deadline day, Donnarumma has built a close friendship with the club's star forward Haaland. In an interaction with the Daily Mail, the Italy international opened up on his close bond with the Norwegian goal machine as he said: "I’d say we just got on well immediately. We have always respected each other, even before we met. We make a lot of banter about playing against each other in the national teams. I’d say they are in a better situation than us now, they have much more peace of mind. But there are still two games left to play. It will be difficult to face each other, as it will be difficult to play against him. I know how strong he is and what chances he can create. It will be hard to face him both as a player and as a friend."
He also rated Haaland as a better player than former PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe as he added: "I think Erling does [have the hardest shot]. He is left-footed, so he is different from Kylian (Mbappe). They are both hard to play against. So it’s complicated. But I would rather have Erling playing for my side."
- Getty Images Sport
How Haaland pushed Donnarumma to join City
Speaking about Haaland and his move to City, Donnarumma told Sky Sports: "He's a fantastic guy, so calm and he loves his family and being with them. We hit it off. There's that synergy there where there's just a natural feeling. Even when we played against each other, we were in touch and after the games we even spoke often.
"Then I had the opportunity to come here, he wrote to me. He pushed hard for me to come and I think him so much for that. He's truly a great friend - and it's a good thing I play with him because it's so difficult to be against him! He's an alien!"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Donnarumma thanked City team-mates
The Italian custodian also thanked every member of the City squad for making him feel at home and helping him to adjust to the new conditions in the Premier League. Donnarumma has featured for Pep Guardiola's side in 12 matches across all competitions this season and has kept six clean sheets.
When asked about his performances, Donnarumma said: "I'm a bit angry because I could have kept more. I didn't expect to have such a positive impact on the Premier League. But the team helped me a lot because the moment I arrived, they welcome me very well. They helped me a lot in the first games, especially the first one which was just three days in. In the first training session, it felt like I had been there for two years. The league is very different, there's a lot of running, a lot of intensity so I had to adapt immediately. But the team has been fundamental for me in these first few months."
- Getty Images
Man City hoping to reduce gap with Arsenal
After a forgettable outing in the 2024-25 campaign, Guardiola's men are back in form in the current season. They had a minor setback at the start of the season, where they lost back-to-back league games against Tottenham and Brighton but have now bounced back in style and are just four points behind league leaders Arsenal.
City will be back in action in the league on Saturday as they take on Newcastle United away from home. They would aim to win the clash and reduce their gap with the Gunners at the top of the table.
Advertisement