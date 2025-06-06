Gianluigi Donnarumma available at a bargain price as PSG set asking price with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Inter considering bid for Champions League winner
Paris Saint-Germain have set their asking price for Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter all exploring a move.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Donnarumma has one year left on contract
- Madrid, Inter and Bayern monitoring situation
- PSG set €40m price tag for Italian goalkeeper