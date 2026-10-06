'Winning was crucial' - Gianluca Scamacca hails Italy's resilience as Roberto Mancini's side dispatch Turkey in Nations League

Scamacca cut a humble figure despite getting his name on the scoresheet, choosing to highlight the collective determination needed to tame stubborn opposition.

Speaking to RAIafter the final whistle regarding the side's overall display, the Atalanta forward stated: "I am overjoyed - not so much about the goal, but rather the result, given that winning was crucial for us. We knew it wouldn't be easy, because Turkiye are an aggressive team, but we played an excellent match."

Underlining his ongoing commitment to the cause, he added: "I'm always focused on being ready and giving my all whenever I'm called to play; the most important thing is helping the national team."