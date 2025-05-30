‘Get me on an NFL pitch!’ - Tom Brady fields request from Birmingham striker Lyndon Dykes as seven-time Super Bowl winner becomes more than ‘a face’ at St Andrew’s
Lyndon Dykes has asked Tom Brady to get him “on an NFL pitch”, with the American football icon more than just “a face” at Birmingham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American football great is a Blues investor
- Celebrated League One title triumph in 2024-25
- Players delighted to have Brady on board