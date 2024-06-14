Germany player ratings vs Scotland: Jamal Musiala is a magician and Florian Wirtz is a wizard! Host nation's starboys light up Euro 2024 opener as Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos run the show in Munich

Julian Nagelsmann's side ran riot on Friday as Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can also got on the scoresheet

Getting off to a fast start in an international tournament doesn't guarantee anything, but Germany certainly laid down a marker in the opening game of Euro 2024 as the hosts swept Scotland aside with a 5-1 victory in Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann's side got off to a fast start, as Florian Wirtz swept home the opening goal from the edge of the penalty area, before Jamal Musiala doubled the lead inside the first 20 minutes as he powered an effort into the top corner after good play from Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz.

The points in Group A were secure before half-time, as Gundogan was the victim of a foul by Ryan Porteous late in the first half that led to the Scotland defender seeing red and Havertz converting from the penalty spot.

Germany unsurprisingly eased up after the break, but they still managed to add to the scoreline as substitute Niclas Fullkrug smashed in a stunning strike after a flowing attack from just inside the penalty area.

The Borussia Dortmund striker thought he had a second, too, but his ricocheted effort was ruled out for offside before Antonio Rudiger headed into his own goal for a Scotland consolation. That didn't dishearten the hosts, however, and Emre Can rounded out the scoring with a low effort from 20 yards in stoppage-time.

