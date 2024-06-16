German police shoot individual who threatened Euro 2024 fans with 'pickaxe and incendiary device' ahead of Poland vs Netherlands clash in Hamburg
German police have confirmed that an individual was shot and is now in medical care after fans attending Euro 2024 were threatened with a “pickaxe”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City playing host to European Championship games
- Fans mingle in the streets before & after matches
- Security forces step in to contain serious threat