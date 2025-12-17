'It's the least he could offer!' - Georgina Rodriguez admits Cristiano Ronaldo's marriage proposal with $3m engagement ring was 'last thing on my mind'

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced their engagement in August, with Georgina showing off a large ring thought to be valued in the region of $3 million. She previously revealed on her Netflix show I Am Georgina that her friends were "always joking about the wedding" given how long the pair had been dating before finally deciding to tie the knot.

"Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me," she previously said.

Ronaldo himself admitted he is "not a romantic guy" as details of his proposal began to emerge. The former Manchester United and Juventus forward apparently popped the question at 1am, though he did not go down on one knee.

He revealed: "I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn't planned to do it then. Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn't (get on one knee) because I wasn't prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech. It was simple, I'm not a romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it is the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well."