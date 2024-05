Georgia Stanway is a champion again! Lionesses star bags crucial goal as Bayern Munich Frauen retain Bundesliga crown with victory over Bayer Leverkusen Georgia StanwayBayern MunichEnglandWomen's footballBundesliga

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway scored a crucial goal as Bayern Munich Frauen retained their Bundesliga crown after a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.