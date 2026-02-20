Gavi takes big step towards Barcelona return in huge boost for Hansi Flick as La Liga title battle with Real Madrid heats up

Flick has been vocal about the importance of Gavi to his project but remains steadfast in his refusal to gamble with the youngster's fitness. The German coach believes that while the player's spirit is willing, the medical protocol must be followed to the letter to ensure he remains a fixture in the side for years to come.

The technical staff have noted that the transition from group training to 90-minute match fitness is a distinct hurdle that requires time and patience. They are monitoring how his knee reacts to the change in pace, contact, and multidirectional movement inherent in competitive sessions before making a final decision on his squad inclusion.

Furthermore, the club’s medical team highlighted that Gavi is currently right on schedule according to the original prognosis following his surgery in September. Next week marks the five-month anniversary of the operation, a timeline that experts originally estimated for his return to full training.

The focus now shifts to building his aerobic capacity and sharpness alongside the peers who have led the charge in his absence. The staff are delighted with his progress but emphasise that the green light for a matchday squad will only come when he can complete full, high-intensity sessions without any adverse reactions.