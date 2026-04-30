Gary Neville puts Harry Kane in 'dream' trio of Man Utd signings for summer transfer window

Despite being 12 points off the pace this season, Neville is adamant that United are positioned to close the gap at the summit next term. He believes that external factors, including potential managerial changes and off-field disciplinary issues at other clubs, could open the door for United to make a leap forward.

Neville explained: "Liverpool aren’t ahead of them at the moment in the pecking order, neither are Chelsea, neither are Aston Villa. But Manchester United haven’t had to cope with Champions League football or cup competitions this season, so there’s a massive advantage there. However, I think it will come down to how does this Arsenal team deal with winning or losing the league? We don’t know what’s going to happen there. That could be a case of if they have won it, can they win it back-to-back? Difficult, if they haven’t won it, how are they going to recover and what’s going to happen there?"