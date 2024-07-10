Exasperated Gary Neville 'offended' by hugely controversial decision to award England a penalty against Netherlands for Denzel Dumfries challenge on Harry Kane in Euro 2024 semi-final
ITV pundits Gary Neville and Ian Wright clashed over the decision to award England a penalty in their semi-final against the Netherlands.
- Neville slammed decision to give England penalty
- Heated argument with Wright on ITV
- Kane levelled the scores from the spot