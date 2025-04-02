'We're not relegated yet!' - Gary Lineker reveals whether Championship presenting job to cover his beloved Leicester is on the cards as he prepares for Match of the Day exit
Gary Lineker has revealed whether he'd consider covering Leicester in the Championship as he approaches his final Match of the Day episode.
- Lineker will leave Match of the Day in May
- Presenter remains a Leicester super fan
- Yet to confirm his plans for next season