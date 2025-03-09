Kelly Cates Gary LinekerGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Better than Gary Lineker? Legendary Match of the Day commentator ‘surprised’ by decision to hand iconic presenting roles to Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman & Gabby Logan

Premier LeagueEngland

Legendary former commentator Barry Davies opened up on Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman & Gabby Logan replacing Gary Lineker in Match of the Day chair.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Legendary commentator shared opinion on Lineker's replacement
  • Lineker to leave MOTD role at the end of the season
  • Cates, Chapman & Logan will replace ex-England star
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match