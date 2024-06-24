Gareth Southgate England 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Gareth Southgate issues defiant response to Gary Lineker's 'sh*t' criticism of England ahead of Slovenia clash at Euro 2024

Gareth SouthgateEnglandEngland vs SloveniaEuropean Championship

England boss Gareth Southgate has fired back at Three Lions' legend Gary Lineker's criticism of his side at Euro 2024.

  • England suffer from poor start to Euros
  • Lineker fires harsh criticism at Southgate and co.
  • Southgate unfazed by the outward criticism
