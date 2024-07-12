'Bloody good' - Gareth Southgate reveals what England must do to beat Spain in Euro 2024 final

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Bloody good' - Gareth Southgate reveals what England must do to beat Spain in Euro 2024 finalGareth SouthgateEnglandEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs EnglandSpainGareth Southgate warned England that they must be "perfect" to beat a "bloody good" Spanish side in the Euro 2024 final.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouthgate to lead England in their first overseas finalThree Lions gradually getting back their mojoSouthgate wants a "perfect" game from his playersArticle continues below