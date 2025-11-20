Galatasaray advisor explains how he convinced Leroy Sane to snub Premier League & Saudi offers for Galatasaray transfer after months of negotiations

Galatasaray transfer advisor George Gardi – one of the most prominent agents in Turkey, having facilitated the arrivals of Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen and Mario Gomez – has shed light on the behind-the-scenes developments surrounding the Sane transfer.

"This idea came about many, many months before the transfer window opened. I knew this player was needed to take the team to the next level. He was an essential player for building the squad for the upcoming season," Gardi told Sky Sport.

"When I started negotiations – many months in advance – I initially began with his then-agents. Then there was a change in management, and I continued with the new agents. Of course, it was difficult. He had offers from top clubs in England and Germany. He had a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. With the Club World Cup coming up, it was a big decision for his career."

Speaking about the negotiations, Gardi further explained: "I spoke a lot with the agents and also with him personally. I told him that Galatasaray could be a place where he would become one of the leaders. That he would fit perfectly into the system and could win in a place that would give him great emotions and great satisfaction – perhaps even with a chance to win something in Europe, something the club had never achieved before. I explained to the board and the president that we had to make this transfer very early. If we waited too long, the competition would be even greater and it would be almost impossible to get him. That's why I insisted on completing the deal before the Club World Cup. He travelled with Bayern Munich on the US tour and to the Club World Cup – and it was absolutely unusual for Galatasaray and generally for the Turkish market to sign such a player so early in the transfer window. Normally, these top players only arrive in the winter. Signing such a player so early sent a strong signal to the transfer market."

