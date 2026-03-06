Getty Images Sport
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes responds to Brighton coach's criticism after scrappy Premier League win
Gunners grinding out results amidst ‘dark arts’ row
Arsenal extended their lead at the summit of the Premier League to seven points following a disciplined, if divisive, victory on the South Coast. Bukayo Saka's ninth-minute strike made the difference, but Brighton's frustrations over Arsenal's pragmatic approach dominated the post-match discourse. Statistical analysis later revealed that the Londoners spent over 30 minutes of the match on restarts, averaging 31.4 seconds per dead-ball situation. This calculated disruption of rhythm successfully stifled a Brighton side that registered 11 shots but failed to find a clinical edge against the league leaders.
Hurzeler fumes as Arsenal embrace pragmatism
The tension between the two dugouts was palpable, with Hurzeler delivering a stinging assessment of the contest. The Brighton boss claimed that "only one team tried to play football," accusing Arsenal of manipulating the rules to suit their own agenda, which he believed undermined the spirit of fair competition in the match. Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest exacerbated Hurzeler's frustration, underscoring the significance of Arsenal's victory in the title race. "I will never be that kind of manager who tries to win in that way," Hurzeler fumed. "If the referee allows everything, then the players are effectively making their own rules. Did you see a Premier League game where a goalkeeper went down three times?"
Gabriel deflects managerial fury
Following the final whistle, Gabriel was quick to point out that the responsibility for the game's tempo lies with the officials rather than the players. He stressed that the squad would not be deterred by opposition grievances as they chase a first league title in over two decades. "We don’t really care about what he says," Gabriel told ESPN Brasil. "That is for the referee to decide on the pitch. If he wants to give a yellow card or not, he decides the time we take. We just have to do things the way we are doing and keep going."
Gabriel says the result was a big boost for the Gunners in their quest to end the club's 22-year wait for glory, but he has told his teammates to stay grounded. The Brazil international added: "We need to focus on ourselves and keep doing what we're doing. Now it’s three wins in a row, and of course we have to keep winning. That’s the most important thing."
A treacherous triple-header for the league leaders
Arsenal now face a variety of challenges in three competitions that will test their depth without William Saliba, who missed the midweek game with an ankle injury. They now focus on the FA Cup, where a trip to League One Mansfield Town could lead to domestic success. A few days later, a high-stakes Champions League match at Bayer Leverkusen will require the same elite game management that incensed Brighton. With the "dark arts" narrative is growing, they may face more scrutiny from officials and hostile atmospheres when they return to Premier League action against a physical Everton side next weekend, which could affect their performance and strategy.
