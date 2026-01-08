Getty
Gabby Logan’s father Terry Yorath passes away after mid-show Match of the Day departure from BBC presenter
Logan forced to leave Match of the Day post
Logan opened a midweek instalment of Match of the Day by introducing coverage of Bournemouth’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium, while also paying tribute to the late Martin Chivers - with it being revealed on Wednesday that the UEFA Cup-winning Spurs legend had died at 80 years of age.
Logan also guided viewers into highlights of Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, but the 52-year-old had been substituted for Chapman - who had just finished his radio commitments - when cameras cut back to the studio.
Chapman explains Logan's sudden departure
Chapman said of the unexpected switch: “We'll talk about that game [Manchester City v Brighton] in just a moment, sadly Gabby has got a family emergency which she's had to rush off and deal with. So she's gone to do that and I've come from the radio to finish the show.”
Logan had lined up alongside former Liverpool stars Stephen Warnock and Danny Murphy when Match of the Day got underway, with a busy evening of Premier League action being worked through.
Yorath: Career of Leeds & Wales legend
It has now been revealed that her father Terry has died following a short illness. Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, his children said in a statement: “To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel.”
Born in Cardiff, Yorath starred for the iconic Leeds team that savoured First Division title glory under Don Revie in 1974. He also spent time with Coventry, Tottenham, the Vancouver Whitecaps and Bradford in his playing days, while earning 59 caps for Wales.
His managerial career included a spell in charge of his country, alongside roles with Swansea, Cardiff, Bradford, Sheffield Wednesday and the Lebanon national team.
Match of the Day hosts share presenting duties
Logan has been sharing Match of the Day presenting duties this season with Chapman and Sky Sports host Kelly Cates. The aforementioned trio have stepped in to fill the void created by Gary Lineker’s departure, with the ex-England international striker severing ties with the BBC after 25 years.
