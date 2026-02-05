Getty/GOAL
Future winner? Lamine Yamal responds to Ballon d’Or question as Barcelona wonderkid reveals his targets for 2026
Record breaker: Yamal's meteoric rise to prominence
Yamal has, on the back of making his senior debut at the age of 15, enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence. He has stepped out of the fabled La Masia academy system - earning inevitable comparisons to Lionel Messi along the way - and become a global superstar in his own right.
He has already savoured La Liga and European Championship triumphs with Barca and Spain, rewriting the history books as he goes, and counts Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy honours on his ever-growing list of achievements.
- Getty
Does Yamal think about winning the Ballon d'Or?
The expectation is that he will be crowned the best player on the planet at some stage, with many tipping him to emulate Messi by claiming multiple prizes on the Ballon d’Or front. Yamal is, however, eager to point out that such recognition will take care of itself if stunning standards can be maintained with club and country.
Asked about his Golden Ball ambition, Yamal told Mundo Deportivo: “I don’t think about it. It’s an award that, if you think about it, you’re not going to get an answer. It depends on what you win, how you play, and who votes. It’s not something that is decided by your play. I just want to enjoy myself and win with Barca and the national team.”
While Yamal continues to dazzle audiences with his quick feet and penchant for a spectacular goal, he is still working on his end product. He found the target on 18 occasions last season, and is up to 14 efforts this term.
Once again, Yamal tries not to place too much emphasis on his numbers. He added on becoming a prolific marksman: “My game is not based on that. It’s true that it creates controversy because when I play well, I don’t score, and when I score, I don’t play well, but I want to play well, for the team to win, and to keep it that way.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Trophy quests: Yamal looking to land more silverware
Barcelona will continue to look to Yamal for inspiration as they chase down more major silverware, with Spanish Super Cup success already being savoured. The youngster said of that quest: “Now come the important moments, and that is when the quality players in our team have to step up. I am enjoying this moment, and I am going for more.”
He went on to say of Barca’s efforts to successfully defend their Liga crown, with Clasico rivals Real Madrid breathing down their neck: “It’s the most difficult competition because it’s the longest. Nothing is decided until the end, and like last year, we’ll have to fight until the end, earn points, not lose any games, because they’re all important, and hopefully we will.”
Hansi Flick’s side are also in the hunt for European glory, with automatic qualification being secured to the last 16 of Champions League competition. Yamal said of chasing down continental success: “It’s different, the position doesn’t mean anything, only that we can rest more, and whoever our opponent is, we’ll go all out and try to win.”
- Getty
One-club man: Yamal wants to spend entire career at Barcelona
Regardless of what happens this season, Yamal will be back for more in the years to come. He has signed a lucrative contract at Barcelona, while taking on their iconic No.10 jersey, and has stated a desire to become a one-club man.
Yamal said when asked about his future plans: “I hope I can stay here forever, where I enjoy every day, at the best club and in the best city in the world.” He previously revealed back in 2024: “I want to stay at Barca forever, I want to be a legend.”
He is well on course to hit those targets, but knows that off-field distractions need to be avoided as he works on maximising his potential. There are also more challenges to come with the Spain national team as they prepare to open another bid for World Cup-winning immortality this summer.
Advertisement