Future winner? Lamine Yamal responds to Ballon d’Or question as Barcelona wonderkid reveals his targets for 2026

The expectation is that he will be crowned the best player on the planet at some stage, with many tipping him to emulate Messi by claiming multiple prizes on the Ballon d’Or front. Yamal is, however, eager to point out that such recognition will take care of itself if stunning standards can be maintained with club and country.

Asked about his Golden Ball ambition, Yamal told Mundo Deportivo: “I don’t think about it. It’s an award that, if you think about it, you’re not going to get an answer. It depends on what you win, how you play, and who votes. It’s not something that is decided by your play. I just want to enjoy myself and win with Barca and the national team.”

While Yamal continues to dazzle audiences with his quick feet and penchant for a spectacular goal, he is still working on his end product. He found the target on 18 occasions last season, and is up to 14 efforts this term.

Once again, Yamal tries not to place too much emphasis on his numbers. He added on becoming a prolific marksman: “My game is not based on that. It’s true that it creates controversy because when I play well, I don’t score, and when I score, I don’t play well, but I want to play well, for the team to win, and to keep it that way.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!