Frustrated Arne Slot admits Liverpool are 'losing far too many games' after Wolves upset as Virgil van Dijk bemoans 'sloppy' performance
Liverpool's unwanted Premier League record
The manner of the defeat highlighted a growing mental fragility within the squad, as the Reds crumbled once more in the final moments of a match. Statistically, this has become a historic problem; Liverpool has now lost five Premier League games this season due to 90th-minute goals, the most by any team in a single campaign in the competition's history. Slot expressed frustration with the frequent late-match meltdowns.
"We hardly conceded a chance, created not so much but more than they did, but the result is again a 2-1 loss," Slot stated in his post-match comments to TNT Sports. "We are losing far too many football games and dropping points. Was it again in extra (added) time that we conceded? The three times we lost in the last 22 games were all in extra time."
Slot slams lack of urgency and defensive lapses
While the first half was a largely sterile affair, the game exploded into life after the break, though Slot was far from happy with the lack of quality shown by his stars. Despite controlling 65.8% of the possession, Liverpool were unable to turn their dominance into a victory, leaving their manager to bemoan both the slow and predictable nature of their build-up play and their inability to defend simple situations.
"Bad result, far from good first half, better second half. Second half, there was a bit more urgency, getting closer to scoring a goal, then conceding with the first moment they arrived around our box," Slot said. "We immediately struck back, first off the post, then with Mo, then we were twice close to making a winner. In the end, we conceded a deflected shot, which was not even a chance."
Van Dijk takes responsibility for Molineux nightmare
Captain Virgil van Dijk did not hide from the criticism, offering a blunt appraisal of the team’s collective failure. The Dutch defender was caught out during the sequence for Wolves' first goal and missed a significant opportunity to put Liverpool ahead before the hosts found their winner. His honesty reflected a dressing room that is beginning to feel the weight of a disappointing domestic campaign.
"I think it's down to ourselves. It was slow, we were predictable, sloppy in possession and wrong decision-making," Van Dijk admitted. "We didn't concede chances, but if you perform like that, then a result like this can be a result of that and that's a fact. It was disappointing."
Immediate chance for redemption in the FA Cup
With Chelsea threatening to overtake them in the standings, Liverpool have little time to lick their wounds. The schedule contains an intriguing twist of fate, as Slot's team is scheduled to return to Molineux this Friday for an FA Cup fifth-round match. This is a chance to move past the league defeat and show that the team still has the character to salvage their season.
"Yeah, which is a good thing and a nice thing because we have something to prove on Friday," Slot concluded, looking ahead to the cup tie. However, with the club in fifth place and fans growing dissatisfied with the lack of "flair and excitement" typically associated with Anfield, the manager understands that only a string of victories will quell the growing speculation about his future.
