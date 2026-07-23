French FA reveals when Zinedine Zidane will be announced as Didier Deschamps' replacement after disappointing end to World Cup

In a formal statement released on Thursday, the French Football Federation has confirmed that a press conference will be held next Tuesday to officially present the new head coach of Les Bleus. Philippe Diallo, the FFF president, is scheduled to lead the event, where he will end the long-standing uncertainty surrounding the national team’s leadership. Barring a monumental and highly unlikely change of heart, Zidane will be the man introduced to the world as the successor to Deschamps.

The federation outlined the specific details of the announcement on its website, stating: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, will hold a press conference this Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. at the FFF headquarters. Following the exceptional Executive Committee that will be held that morning, Philippe Diallo will present the next coach of the French National Team to the media. This press conference will be available to follow live on the FFF’s YouTube channel."