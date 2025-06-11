Franco Mastantuono's Real Madrid arrival may be delayed for months as River Plate press wonderkid to stay despite €40m release clause agreement
River Plate are pushing to retain Franco Mastantuono until the end of the year, despite reaching an agreement over his transfer with Real Madrid.
- River Plate keen on having Mastantuono beyond Club World Cup
- Want youngster to play in Copa Libertadores
- Madrid have already triggered player's release clause