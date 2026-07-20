France star Kylian Mbappe clinches historic second World Cup Golden Boot after record-breaking 2026 campaign

Mbappe secured the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with ten goals in eight appearances. The Real Madrid forward became the first player since Muller in 1970 to score 10 goals in a single World Cup, underlining another remarkable achievement in his international career.

The France captain reached the landmark during the third-place play-off against England, scoring twice despite Les Bleus suffering a dramatic 6-4 defeat. France failed to reach the final after being eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual champions Spain, leaving Mbappe's individual achievements overshadowed by a disappointing team campaign.







